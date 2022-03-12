ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be felt right here in the Tri-State.

In one area hospital, people are trying to show their support to the Ukrainian people in a special way.

Friday afternoon, a prayer vigil held inside a chapel at King’s Daughters Medical Center showed support for the people affected by the tragedy unfolding overseas.

Little symbols of hope in the form of battery-operated tealight candles light up the hospital chapel as people in the Tri-State come together to offer up thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine.

“All of my family is actually in Ukraine. And it’s been very difficult to watch what’s happening in Ukraine and it seems that by the day things are getting worse… Unfortunately at times I feel so helpless and the only thing I can do is pray,” says Galena Salem, M.D., who spoke at the vigil.

This is a feeling shared by many in attendance.

“We’ve been working together to draw people together because there is something we can do; because we believe that prayer moves mountains and can do more than just humans can. And our focus will be peace,” says Deanna Bradley, a chaplain at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Many here have personal ties to the crisis: Dr. Michael Lewko is of Ukrainian descent, and was in Ukraine for six weeks this past holiday season. But then, he says the American Consulate said he had to leave. Now, he is advocating for those he left behind.

“People should not be forgotten. And the people who suffer. I know the military is important, but it’s the people that we care about and that’s what we’re seeing right now. We’re seeing a humanitarian tragedy,” Lewko says.

The vigil included prayer, testimonial, and singing in Ukrainian.

Organizers of the event also gave out sunflower seeds to anyone in attendance. They are the national flower of Ukraine, and the message here is to allow people to symbolically plant hope around the Tri-State.

“I don’t know what the end is, I don’t think anybody does. I think the most feared is God-forbid that Putin decides to use nuclear warfare. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that but the help from the west, the prayer from the west, almost every country in the world has supported Ukraine and the pour out is unbelievable,” Salem says.

The prevailing message Friday:

“Ukrainians, stay strong. You’re tough! You’re resilient. We’re supporting you. We love you,” Lewko says.