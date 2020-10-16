Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY. (AP) – Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky.

News outlets report a contractor found the ballots in eastern Jefferson County on Thursday. The ballots had not been filled out and were intended for voters in the 40299 zip code. U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement the ballots were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered.

An official says voters who don’t receive an absentee ballot by Oct. 28 can go to any polling site, sign an affidavit saying they did not receive the ballot and vote in person.

