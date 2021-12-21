Unemployment aid available for workers impacted by tornadoes

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians ​who became unemployed in 14 Kentucky counties due to severe storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10 are eligible for disaster unemployment assistance.

He says farmers and those who are self-employed and had work interrupted are also eligible. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18.​

In order to qualify for benefits, claimants must show that their employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits.