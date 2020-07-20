Unemployment director quietly fired amid record claims

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s unemployment director was quietly fired in May as the state dealt with a record number of jobless claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WFPL’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting cited a personnel file in reporting that Office of Unemployment Insurance Director Muncie McNamara was fired May 5 “without cause,” four months after being hired.

McNamara says his firing stems from raising concerns about the office cutting corners in its rush to fulfill an unprecedented number of unemployment claims.

The Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development disputed that in an email, saying the concerns weren’t a factor in his termination.

