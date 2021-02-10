University cancels coronavirus vaccine clinic due to weather

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY school logo (Courtesy: The Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it has canceled a coronavirus vaccine clinic due to inclement weather.

The school also canceled in-person classes Wednesday and said all COVID-19 testing sites would be closed.

An ice storm warning was in effect through Thursday evening for Lexington, where the state’s flagship university is located.

The National Weather Service says freezing rain, snow and sleet have been reported across a large swath of Kentucky.

The university said a decision on possible further closures would be made later.