LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — The University of Kentucky said a weekly testing requirement for students and employees who are vaccinated against the coronavirus is ending.

News outlets cited an email from UK President Eli Capilouto in reporting that the move on Monday comes amid high vaccination rates at the school and lower rates of the virus on campus and in the Lexington community.

Data shows UK’s vaccination rate was over 92% as of March 30 and the school had five active COVID cases.

Spokesman Jay Blanton says it’s another sign of “good things about a return to more normal operations.”