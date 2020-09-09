University of Kentucky HealthCare notifying patients of vendor data breach

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – The University of Kentucky HealthCare is notifying thousands of donors and patients of a security breach by a third-party vendor that left information exposed.

The university told news outlets that notices are going to about 163,000 donors who were previously patients. Blackbaud is a vendor that UK HealthCare hired to store digital data. The school says the company found that a cyber attack allowed unauthorized access to the information sometime between February and May.

UK was notified in July, and officials said on Tuesday that they will begin notifying those affected. They said no medical records, credit card information, bank information or Social Security numbers were exposed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.