University of Kentucky student sues for tuition, fees refund

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — A student has sued the University of Kentucky, arguing the college should’ve refunded some tuition and fees after classes were moved online and most students were sent home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Peter Regard in Fayette Circuit Court on Monday. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, aims to secure partial refunds for tuition and mandatory fees, which usually go toward campus facilities and services.

A university spokesperson said the school didn’t issue refunds because instruction continued remotely and some mandatory fees went toward resources that remained available. The lawsuit follows similar actions by students across the country.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories