University opposes state’s move to trademark ‘Team Kentucky’

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY school logo (Courtesy: The Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — The University of Kentucky is opposing a move by the state to trademark the phrase “Team Kentucky” for use on clothing products.

The Courier Journal reports the university filed a notice of opposition last week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The state wants to trademark “Team Kentucky,” a phase Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has used frequently since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

University spokesman Jay Blanton says the school supports the governor’s use of the phrase but is required under trademark law to assert “to assert its ownership of trademarked words and images.”

State officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.

