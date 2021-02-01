Severe Weather Bar

University seeks input on use of names, symbols on campus

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Western Kentucky University logo, graphic element on black

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) — A group appointed to examine how names and symbols are used at Western Kentucky University is seeking community input.

A statement from the university says the Task Force on Naming and Symbols has a website that provides information about its purpose and includes a form for comments. University President Timothy Caboni appointed the panel last year amid a nationwide racial reckoning.

Discussions have included whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering. Both are named after people who had slaves.

The deadline for submitting comments is March 1.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS