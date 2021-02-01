University seeks input on use of names, symbols on campus

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) — A group appointed to examine how names and symbols are used at Western Kentucky University is seeking community input.

A statement from the university says the Task Force on Naming and Symbols has a website that provides information about its purpose and includes a form for comments. University President Timothy Caboni appointed the panel last year amid a nationwide racial reckoning.

Discussions have included whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering. Both are named after people who had slaves.

The deadline for submitting comments is March 1.