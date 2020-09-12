UPDATE: Two girls from Grayson County found safe

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) UPDATE Sept. 13 3:02 p.m. – The two Grayson County girls who went missing on Sept. 10 have been found safe in Grundy County, Tennessee.

Sheriff Norman Chaffins says the Grundy County Sheriff Department, 911 dispatchers and the Monteagle Police Department stopped the van belonging to Ellen Maples. Chaffins says Maples had to be tased multiple times and she was taken into custody.

Chaffins says the girls were found uninjured in the van and have been taken to a safe place where they are waiting for Kentucky social workers to pick them up and take them home.

According to officials, Maples is currently in the Grundy County Detention Center.

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Two young girls are missing from Grayson County, Kentucky.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken by their non-custodial parent, Ellen Maples, 31, from their home on Grasyon Springs Road on Sept. 10.

Grayson County Sheriff’s officials say the girls were last seen in a dark gray or dark green 2003 Chrysler Town and Country.

The Sheriff’s office says the children are considered to be in danger due to Maple’s mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.

If you have any information about the whereabouts on this case, please call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303.

