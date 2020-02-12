US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump’s trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year.
The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets. At home, U.S. sales posted solid gains, especially for pricier premium brands.
American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of a trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018. That’s when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
