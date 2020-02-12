US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists

FILE – In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in a tasting room in Purcellville, Va. A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump’s trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year. The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump’s trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year.

The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets. At home, U.S. sales posted solid gains, especially for pricier premium brands.

American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of a trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018. That’s when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories