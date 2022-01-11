USDA offers low-interest loans for agricultural repairs in Western Kentucky

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Several counties in Kentucky that were affected by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the western part of the state in the late hours of Friday, Dec. 10 into the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11 are now eligible for low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to Kentucky Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, the loans are for physical losses to help producers repair or replace any physical property essential to their agricultural operations damaged or destroyed during the storms. The physical losses could include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut-bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

“Both my office and I have been on the ground in Western Kentucky and witnessed the historic and devastating destruction that hit the region last month,” Quarles said. “Our farmers need funds and resources to maintain operations and rebuild. The low-interest loans offered by USDA may help some get back on their feet and regain some sense of normalcy.”

Officials say those eligible can go to farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool to help them determine their program or loan options. Those in need of a loan can contact their local USDA Service Center to file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs.

The following 24 Kentucky counties have been named as primary eligibility areas by the USDA for low-interest physical loss loans:

Barren

Boyle

Breckinridge

Caldwell

Christian

Edmonson

Fulton

Graves Grayson

Green

Hardin

Hart

Hickman

Hopkins

Logan

Lyon Marion

Marshall

McLean

Muhlenberg

Ohio

Spencer

Taylor

Warren

The USDA has also designated the following 29 Kentucky counties as contiguous and also eligible for low-interest loans: