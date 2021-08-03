Vaccinated Kentucky state senator tests positive for COVID

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — A Kentucky state senator says she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Alice Forgy Kerr wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that three members of her family who were fully vaccinated also contracted the virus in the past three weeks.

The 66-year-old Lexington Republican said, “This Delta variant is a ‘new ballgame’ apparently.”

The lawmaker wrote that she will quarantine until the weekend. Kerr has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999 and announced last week that she will not run for reelection next year.

Officials say “breakthrough” virus cases like Kerr’s are relatively rare but they are not unexpected.