PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released.

Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack.

21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and one count of wanton endangerment.

Renee Dorton-Pack’s brother Richard Dorton tells 13 News that his sister was married to Ronnie Pack. He says that Richard Morman was Ronnie Pack’s uncle and that Paula Wells was Renee’s aunt.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the triple murder.

Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in a home with life-threatening injuries and later died on the scene.

Pack was later arrested and transported to a nearby hospital. He is now being held at the Pike County Detention Center.