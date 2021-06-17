Video released as search for missing woman in Floyd County continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A family in Eastern Kentucky is desperate to find a woman who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Kandi Green Gonzalez was last seen in Floyd County on June 1. Video shows her wandering through a neighbor’s back yard looking disoriented.

Despite extensive search efforts, deputies haven’t been able to find a trace of her since that day.

“Our family is looking for answers. Any answers we can possibly get to where is she,” says Sue Abbott, Kandi’s sister.

“I’ve received phone call after phone call, and it’s not, it’s not the call that I wanna hear,” says Kandi’s mother, Betty Dixon.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that helps them find her.

