LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentuckian known as the state’s sign language interpreter during the COVID-19 pandemic has died.

Virginia Moore became Gov. Andy Beshear’s left-hand woman during the pandemic, using her signing skills to communicate his message to more than 700,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing people in the Commonwealth during daily briefings.

Beshear took to social media Sunday to announce the death of Moore. He said she passed on Saturday, May 6.

“Kentucky, I have some heartbreaking news to share. Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday. Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic. She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times, so I hope you’ll join Britainy and me today in praying for all who loved her. I will miss her greatly, but as Virginia would remind us in our grief: We will get through this; we will get through this together. ^AB” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook

Beshear said Moore taught Kentuckians the importance of leading with love and inclusion.

The cause of her death has not been released at this time.

Bode Brooks contributed to this story.