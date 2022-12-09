GARRETT, KY (WOWK) — One volunteer fire department in Floyd County, Kentucky, is honoring fallen responders with a custom wreath this holiday season.

The Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) posted a Facebook photo of a wreath decorated with blue and red ribbons and first responders’ badge numbers.

(Photo courtesy of Garrett VFD)

Badge No. 626 printed on the red ribbon represents Phillip Caudill, a Garrett Area Volunteer Firefighter. Caudill passed away on May 22, 2022, from a heart attack while helping with traffic control for a Floyd Central High School parade.

The badge numbers printed along the blue ribbon represent law enforcement members killed in a Floyd County shooting on June 30, 2022. That day, authorities tried to serve a protection order in Allen, Kentucky, when they came under heavy gunfire.

Badge No. 504 was once worn by Ralph Harlow Frasure, the Prestonsburg Police Department captain who died on June 30, 2022, in the Allen shooting.

Badge No. 533 represents Prestonsburg PD Officer Jacob Chaffins, who passed away on July 1, 2022, from injuries sustained in the Allen shooting on June 30, 2022.

Badge No. 214 printed along the blue ribbon is for Floyd County Deputy William Petry, killed in the Allen shooting on June 30, 2022.

The paw print on the blue ribbon represents K-9 Deputy Drago, whose end of watch was June 30, 2022, in the Allen shooting.

Garrett VFD says the wreath was put up during the holiday season because it is a time to honor those who have passed away.

“Christmas is a time for family, friends and remembering those we have lost,” Garrett VFD said. “In doing so, we have decided to remember our friends and brothers we lost this year during the holidays. May they never be forgotten!”