Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says a bill to legalize medical marijuana for some medical conditions could come up for a House vote as soon as next week.

It’s another sign medical cannabis advocates have gained momentum.

The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

A lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, has predicted it would pass the House handily.

Osborne said Friday that House Republicans will gauge support when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday.

Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients. 

