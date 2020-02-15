Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says a bill to legalize medical marijuana for some medical conditions could come up for a House vote as soon as next week.
It’s another sign medical cannabis advocates have gained momentum.
The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
A lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, has predicted it would pass the House handily.
Osborne said Friday that House Republicans will gauge support when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday.
Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients.