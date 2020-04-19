Waste services take extra precautions during COVID-19

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Essential workers have been standing on the front lines to provide services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Waste management services remain behind the scenes but hold a huge impact on the community.

While some businesses are limiting access or closing altogether, businesses like Elkins Waste Services, Inc. are continuing work as usual. Shane and Angie Elkins have been running their business in several counties across the tri-state while the pandemic restrictions are still in effect.

The business has implemented new policies for customers and their drivers to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

We require everybody now to have their trash inside of a bag and then put it inside of a can. Whereas before we would pick up bags off the ground and bulky items… We’re suspending all the bulky item pickup right now. Shane Elkins



Waste services continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Larger items like mattresses and chairs will no longer be collected on the driving routes. Drivers are encouraged to clean their trucks daily and follow safe habits while on the job.

The new policies will remain in effect until further notice. For more tips on how to stay safe, click here.