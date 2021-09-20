WATCH: Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. today Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

As of the state’s last update on Friday, Sept. 17, Kentucky has reported a total of 649,691 COVID-19 cases and 8,251 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The Bluegrass State’s positivity rate for Friday was listed as 12.88%. Clinton and Lyon counties are the only two of the state’s 120 counties currently not in red on the current incidence rate map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all Kentucky counties are currently listed as having a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Kentucky current incidence rate map for Sept. 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department for Public Health)