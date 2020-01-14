WATCH: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives State of the Commonwealth speech

Kentucky democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Andy Beshear speaks to the media during a press conference at the Muhammad Ali Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give his first State of the Commonwealth speech to lawmakers and a statewide television audience.

The speech in the House chambers will be broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television and live-streamed right here on wowktv.com.

House and Senate members will convene at 7 p.m. for the speech.

The Democratic governor will outline some of his top priorities to the Republican-dominated legislature. The event is the first of two major speeches the governor will deliver to lawmakers this month.

