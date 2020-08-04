WATCH LIVE: Beshear to provide COVID in Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. You can stream it live here.

Yesterday, Beshear said the state’s weekly percentage of case increases has gone down significantly since the state’s mask mandate was put in place July 10.

“What the numbers are telling us is facial coverings and masks are working,” Beshear said.

“Our hope will be over the next seven to 10 days to see that curve not only stay flat but hopefully goes back down again. If we do that, we will have shown a second time that we have been able, through our actions, to control our own destiny,” Dr. Steven Stack added.

Yesterday, Kentucky confirmed 323 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the state to 31,508 cases and 744 deaths. The new cases include 12 children under 5-years-old, with the youngest two only 3-months-old.

The governor says 642,577 tests have been conducted throughout the state, and Kentuckians have recovered. The state’s positivity rate has dropped to 5.18%.

