FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-18 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Sunday briefing
- 800 Kentucky Power customers still without power after storms
- Kanawha County COVID-19 cases rise by 15
- One dead, one injured in ATV accident
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear to give update on COVID-19 in Kentucky at 5 p.m.
- Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak
- Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 11,602 cases, 471 deaths
- WVDOH proposes rehabilitation plan for Wheeling Suspension Bridge
- Georgia teen plays saxophone for his quarantined grandmothers during pandemic