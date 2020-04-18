WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear to give update on COVID-19 in Kentucky at 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 134 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths as of Friday, April 17, bringing the state's totals to 2,522 positive cases and 137 deaths. Beshear again asks Kentuckians to light their homes green as a symbol of unity in memory of those who have died of the virus.

The governor also says 979 people across Kentucky have recovered from the virus.