WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus in Kentucky: Non-essential businesses close tonight by 8 p.m.
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers another daily update on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the Bluegrass State. Yesterday, Beshear announced as of this evening at 8 p.m., all non-essential retail businesses will be closed.

He says no matter what steps the Kentucky government decides to take, residents will always be able to go to the grocery store. Pharmacies will also stay open.

Beshears also announced a mandate concerning non-elective medical procedures.

