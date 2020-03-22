WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces as of tomorrow evening at 8 p.m., all non-essential retail businesses will be closed.
He says no matter what steps the Kentucky government decides to take, residents will always be able to go to the grocery store. Pharmacies will also stay open.
Beshears also announced a mandate concerning non-elective medical procedures.
The state now has 103 confirmed cases in the state.
The state now has at least two new labs to help, Beshear says, that will help test COVID-19 cases.
He says every person who holds a public meeting undermines the sacrifice Kentuckians are trying to do to help stop spread the coronavirus.
