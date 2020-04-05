WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to provide daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

ASHLAND, K.Y. (WOWK) - A small group in Ashland, Kentucky is helping families celebrate an Easter tradition. Kids of all ages will get the chance to meet a very special friend whose spreading joy during these tough times.

Usually, families would line up inside of a crowded mall to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, but that idea is currently not doable. During the pandemic when social distancing is key, some communities are getting creative.