WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to provide daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) - States across the U.S. that are seeing a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are implementing fines up to $1,250 for those who violate "stay at home" orders.

During a live update on Friday Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, again, is urging residents to stay healthy at home to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor announced 54 new cases and 2 deaths in the commonwealth, significantly lower than other states across the nation. Governor Beshear links those statistics to limiting travel in and out of other states.