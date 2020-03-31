Beshear confirms 114 new cases, seven COVID-19 related deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 114 new positive COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths associated with the virus.

He says to his knowledge, all the new deaths had other contributing factors, but the coronavirus was a contributing factor. The governor’s mansion will be lit green tonight in remembrance and Beshear says he encourages residents to do the same in their own homes.

Beshear says he’s also extending child care to grocery store workers.

“We need our grocery store workers,” he says. “We appreciate what they’re doing.”

He says he also signed an executive order that allows law enforcement departments to rehire those who have previously retired with no negative impact on the individual’s retirement.

The state plans to hold a practice run on its plans to have drive-through testing in the state.

He also shared the 10 steps to fight COVID-19.

We must flatten the curve to beat #COVID19. Follow these 10 steps to protect yourself and #TeamKentucky. Together we can do this. #TogetherKy #Patriot #HealthyatHome pic.twitter.com/iIjgLDlD9h — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 31, 2020

Taking time to note positive news, Beshear says the COVID-19 cases are not worse because of the steps Kentucky residents have taken to help slow the spread of the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories