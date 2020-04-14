Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update

BENTONVILLE, AR, (WOWK) – Walmart is launching a pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. The company says each day at select pickup store locations, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the company. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in with no need to sign for the order.