WATCH LIVE: Team Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on Team Kentucky in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.

During his Monday, Nov. 1, COVID-19 update, Beshear urged Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 booster shot and announced he would be getting his own booster live during today’s briefing.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Kentucky Department for Public Health says 1,669 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths bring the state to an overall total of 748,202 cases and 9,856 throughout the pandemic. Health officials say of Wednesday’s new cases, 424 are in children ages 18 or younger.

According to state health officials, 762 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with 232 people in the ICU and 137 are on ventilators.

Of the state’s population of 4,467,673, health officials say 2,560,351 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning 57% of the state’s total population are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.