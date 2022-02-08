WATCH: Old steel furnace demolished in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—For those in the Ashland area who heard a loud “boom” or thought they felt an earthquake, this story is for you.

Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m., people from around the Tri-State gathered to witness the old ARMCO Steel Furnace be demolished.

It was a controlled demolition. The site is now owned by AK Steel.

13 News reporter Andie Bernhardt spoke with residents, and they told her they were sad to see the historic place go.

