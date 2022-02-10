OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) — Imagine waking up in the morning: You go to brush your teeth or take a shower, you turn the faucet on, and no water comes out.

That’s been the reality that some Kentucky residents say they’ve been dealing with for weeks.

“Sometimes we have water… sometimes we don’t!” says Linda Burton, who says she went four weeks without consistent water.

“The majority of the time since January 8th, we have not had water. I think we went eight days–an eight-day stretch with no water at all…You go to other people’s houses and take showers and your clothes pile up and your dirty dishes pile up,” Burton says.

Burton says she and her neighbors are in the same predicament, and this is a pattern. The question is: why does the water stop running?

Burton says the water company—Rattlesnake Ridge Water District—has given her a few reasons:

“Because I do live on the hill, the excuse has always been that I’m too high up. That I can’t get enough pressure. But you know it doesn’t seem to be a problem for everybody else,” Burton says. Also: “It was really cold, and one of the things they said was the reason we don’t have water is because people leave their faucets running and then the tanks dry…They said they didn’t have any leaks at that time.”

Becky Kitchen, assistant manager at Rattlesnake Ridge Water District, says the main problem here was that the water levels in the tanks were too low. However, their crews were not finding any answers.

“We even reached out on social media, cause we didn’t know where else to turn. Cause we could not find the leaks. We done everything, so the guys just went out and walked,” Kitchen says.

They finally managed to find some leaks: “They were in places that weren’t habited, no one lives around there. Up on sides of hills. That, no one would have seen this,” Kitchen says.

Burton says they got water back just this weekend. Still, the response time is leaving neighbors frustrated. “I know that there’s gonna be leaks like I said, and that’s understandable. But four weeks without water? Is not reasonable,” Burton says.

Kitchen says they have 900 miles of water lines across five counties, and there are plans in the works for long-term fixes to the water problem.

“It’s a phase 12 project. And it’s already in the works, we’re just waiting for all the funding and bidding for it to start, and that’s to replace all these old lines. And that should take care of a lot of the issues,” Kitchen says.

She says that could start as early as this summer or fall. She says they are also looking at possibly rerouting lines in the Olive Hill area so that the hilly terrain will pose less of an issue in the future.