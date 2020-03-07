“Wet or Dry” vote to come to Greenup County May Ballot

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Greenup County, Kentucky has been a “dry” county for over 50 years, meaning no alcohol sales. However, that could change with a new vote on the May 2020 ballot.

Chairman of Greenup County Economic Committee, Jeremy Bates attempted to make the county wet in 2012 but was unsuccessful. Now, Bates has got the issue on the May ballot hoping to bring economic development through alcohol sales.

I can guarantee that there will never be five chain restaurants in Greenup if we don’t do this. This is the first step in a long road of change that we need to go through. Jeremy Bates

The change will not only affect new businesses coming in but also existing ones. The River Bend Golf Club is within one of the precincts to vote on the issue. The golf club is hoping the issue will pass to allow them the opportunity to sell alcohol inside their business.

Other county residents are not on board with Bates’ plan. Michael Wilson, a Greenup County attorney, has seen the negative impact of alcohol sales firsthand.

As a prosecutor, I see a lot of the negative impact of alcohol and you know we have a lot of drug problems here, but still, alcohol is by far the largest drug problem we have in the county. Anytime you have an increase in the consumption of any drug, the bad things about that drug are going to increase too. Michael Wilson

The issue will be on the ballot May 19, 2020.

