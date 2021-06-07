When is the deadline for Kentuckians to apply for federal disaster aid?

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Federal Emergency Management Agency staff are now available in-person to help Kentuckians eligible for federal disaster aid.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says homeowners, renters or business owners in 31 counties across the Bluegrass State who experienced property damage or loss due to the severe storms between Feb. 27 and March 14 can get help by visiting Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers.

“We appreciate FEMA continuing to partner with us to help Kentuckians rebuild from devastating flooding,” said Gov. Beshear. “The additional FEMA staff helping Kentucky families in person will ensure more of our people can get the help they need before the June 23 deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance.”

The deadlines to register for both federal disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans are coming up soon. The governor’s office says Wednesday, June 23, is the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance, and Kentuckians have until Tuesday, June 22, to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

At the centers, FEMA staff will be available to help with registration, answer any questions applicants might help about appeals and scan documents into applicants’ case files.

“We welcome the new addition of the Mobile Registration Support Centers staffed by FEMA representatives to assist our families and homeowners impacted by the recent record flooding event,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “This unique COVID-safe solution is one of the many options available to our citizens to encourage registration for Individual Assistance (IA) during the remaining timeframe. Thanks to our FEMA partners for this engagement.”

The governor’s office says eligible Kentuckians who do have insurance should still register for assistance. While FEMA is not able to duplicate insurance payments, officials say eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive a FEMA grant to help pay for what isn’t covered by insurance including basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance, replacing personal property, etc.

According to Beshear, Kentuckians do not have to register for or seek in-person assistance to register for assistance in the county where they live.

The 31 counties declared eligible include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service.

All centers are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the followign dates and locations, and those seeking assistance will need masks or face coverings for entry to the centers and assistance:

Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8:

Powell County Clay City Church of God: 4200 Main Street, Clay City, KY 40312

Breathitt County Old Montessori School: 422 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Johnson County City of Paintsville Tourism Welcome Center: 100 Stave Branch Road, Paintsville, KY 41256



Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12:

Estill County Estill County Enrichment Center: 100 Golden Court, Irvine, KY 40336

Magoffin County Magoffin County Health Department: 119 E. Mountain Parkway, Salyersville, KY 41465

Martin County Martin County Business Center: 104 E. Main Street, Inez, KY 41224



Wednesday, June 16 through Friday, June 18:

Clay County Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962



Thursday, June 17 through, Saturday, June 19:

Floyd County Floyd County Community Center: 7199 Kentucky Highway 60, Langley, KY 41645

Lee County Lee County Community Center: 500 Mountain Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311



Eligible Kentuckians should bring the following information with them to be eligible to register for assistance:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

Homeowners and renters can also register for assistance or update their application in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app; or

Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours (press 2 for Spanish).

for Spanish). Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

The governor’s office noted these locations, dates and times of the registration support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Kentuckians can check availability by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.