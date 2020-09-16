White House data shows fewer KY counties in red

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released new White House data showing the counties in the Bluegrass State with higher positivity rates.

County’s listed as red in the data, meaning they have a positivity rate of 10% or higher, include Lewis, Warren, Union, Russell, Christian, Trigg, Laurel, Logan, Marshall, Green, Grayson, Livington, and Monroe.

The data lists 44 Kentucky counties listed as yellow, meaning they have a positivity rate of 5-10%. Counties in our region in this list include Greenup, Boyd and Pike counties.

Beshear confirmed 776 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 58,764 cases and 1,082 deaths. The governor says 91 of the new cases are children 18 and younger.

The state’s positivity rate remains below 4% for the second day in a row, the rate is currently listed at 3.89%, down from yesterday’s rate of 3.97%. The governor says the state has conducted 1,090,160 COVID-19 tests and at least 11,043 Kentuckians have recovered.

