Who gets their power restored first after an outage in Kentucky?

Forecasts are calling for extreme weather in Eastern Kentucky tonight through Thursday, and ice is the biggest threat when it comes to causing significant damage to electrical facilities and causing power outages.

Before the storm, it is suggested that Kentuckians prepare by taking the following steps:

• Charge your cell phone and other devices.

• Locate flashlights, and make sure you have fresh batteries.

• Stock up on water for drinking and for cooking.

• Locate or obtain a portable heater, and make sure you have oil or gas on hand to fuel it.

• Stock up on non-perishable foods, and have your manual can opener handy.

• Locate your manufacturers’ instructions for power-operated equipment such as the garage door or generator so you don’t have to search around in the dark for them.

• Locate important medicines you need to take and have them handy.

* Caution: Some portable heaters can cause fires or other safety hazards when not used as specified by the manufacturer. Be sure to review the safety specifications of your specific model before using it during an outage.

Here’s the process by which Kentucky Power restores power after an outage.

Crews will begin to assess damage once the storm has passed.

2. Damaged transmission and distribution lines will be repaired. This includes poles and other equipment.

3. First, power will be restored to hospitals and other essential facilities in the community such as emergency response agencies, public utilities and public shelters.

4. Next, power will be restored to circuits that energize large clusters of customers.

5. Lastly, services will be restored to individual homes and businesses. This step takes the longest.

Kentucky Power also states that safety is their top priority and that their teams are trained to protect themselves and the public from harm.