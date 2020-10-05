Winter Wonderland of Lights cancels events: parade still being discussed

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The pandemic has caused several festivals to cancel, some months in advance. For those who live in Ashland, Kentucky, many are worried their largest event of the year could be added to the list.

The Winter Wonderland of Lights has been a staple in the community since 1988, bringing in people from all over the tri-state to see the large-scale, unique light displays.

The annual festival features a beauty pageant, meet and greets with Santa, and one of the largest parades in the city.

After 31 years, the festival has become a tradition for the city.



The Winter Wonderland of Lights will continue, but with a few events being canceled and others still in discussion. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

The festival of lights is what I bring my grandkids to. I’ve brought them a few times. It’s something to do around here. Benita Adkins, Chesapeake resident

Located in Central Park, the WWOL certainly brings in a crowd. But due to the pandemic, some of this year’s planned festivities will not be happening.

According to committee chairman Marion Russell, so far only a few events have been canceled.

Right now we have canceled our beauty pageant and our ‘Karaoke with Santa’ and our ‘Breakfast with Santa’ due to the COVID. Marion Russell, Winter Wonderland of Lights committee chairman

The lights display, however, is expected to be set up inside the park this year, but the fate of the Christmas parade is uncertain.

Russell says they “will be making decisions on how large of a parade we can have, if any.”

Even with the limitations brought on by the pandemic, a long time tradition will live on in the Ashland area.

The official opening ceremony for the light displays is scheduled for Nov. 16th.

