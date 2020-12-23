Wintery roads: KY Department of Highways prepares for pending storm

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) – With a winter storm approaching, the Kentucky Department of Highways says it will activate its northeast Kentucky snowfighters beginning at noon on Christmas Eve.

According to the KDOH, the National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon, and temperatures could drop below freezing by nightfall. The KDOH says as much as two to five inches of snow could blanket the region throughout the night into Christmas day. They say these low temperatures are likely to create slick travel conditions through Friday.

Crews will begin 12-hour winter duty shifts at noon Thursday to patrol highways, treating them with salt and clearing snowfall as needed. Crews in several counties including Boyd, Carter, Elliot, Lewis and Greenup counties are preparing their plows and trucks, but they will not be pretreating the roads with brine because the expected rain would wash it away before the snow begins.

The KDOH is urging drivers to be prepared, buckle up, take it slow and leave a “space cushion between vehicles. With quickly falling temperatures, flash freezing can occur on roadways and high winds can cause bridges and overpasses to freeze even faster. Drivers should also watch for slick spots even on salt-treated roads due to the low temperatures.