Woman arrested following Pike County stabbing

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been arrested on multiple charges in Pike County, Kentucky following a stabbing this weekend.

Kentucky State Police say Chasity Hill, 39, of Elkhorn City was arrested after they responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, reporting a stabbing on Rockhouse Creek in the Elkhorn City Community. According to a criminal complaint, the caller stated the victim had fallen on a knife. Police say the victim, Jessica Hill, called around 20 minutes later stating she had been stabbed by the suspect and left in her mother’s car. The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she had woken up to find items missing from her purse and confronted the suspect. The suspect then allegedly became angry and stabbed the victim in the left leg, according to police.

Police say a man contacted them saying the suspect was at his home and had claimed someone had been shot. The man then took police to the home where the subject was arrested. Chasity Hill has been charged with assault, second degree; tampering with physical evidence and falsely reporting an incident.

