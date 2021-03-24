Woman charged after son found wandering roadway

Meghan Lara was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Criminal Abuse in the First Degree. (Photo Courtesy: Boyd County Sheriff’s Office)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been charged after her child was found waking along a roadway.

This morning, Wednesday, March 24, Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint that a male juvenile was walking on State Route 716. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the 7-year-old child with facial injuries.

According to deputies, the boy had scratches, scrapes and a laceration to the forehead as well as scratches and scrapes on his knees and elbows. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The deputies said the boy is nonverbal and was not able to tell the deputies where he lived or what happened. Deputies then contacted several occupants of neighboring houses but were unable to locate where he had come from.

While deputies were at the hospital with the juvenile, his mother, identified as Meghan Lara, 33, called the hospital seeking to find out if her child was there. The criminal complaint states that deputies met her at the entrance to the emergency department where she reportedly gave “conflicting stories” as to what took place.

The complaint says the juvenile exited the vehicle Lara was driving at some point in the Summit area. Deputies believe he exited through an open window while the vehicle was in motion.

The boy is now in the custody of the Boyd County Child Protection and Permanency and deputies say he is being transferred to another hospital to be checked out by their trauma team. Deputies say the child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this point in the investigation.

Lara was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Criminal Abuse in the First Degree. She is in the Boyd County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.