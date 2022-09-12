FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Maytown, Kentucky.

Floyd County Coroner, Gregory Nelson, says that the crash happened on Rt. 80 at the mouth of Henry’s Branch on Monday morning.

One woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was in one vehicle, and another woman, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, was in the other vehicle.

Nelson says it appears one vehicle was pulling out onto Rt. 80 from Henry’s Branch and was struck by the other vehicle.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.