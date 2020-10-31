Woman killed in Kentucky crash

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Troopers in Kentucky are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Pike County Friday.

The incident took place at around 1:10 p.m. on US-23 in the Virgie area of Pike County.

Troopers say 69-year-old Loretta Kiser of Pikeville was driving a vehicle that crossed the center and was struck by a Freightliner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS