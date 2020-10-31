Woman killed in Kentucky crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Troopers in Kentucky are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Pike County Friday.

The incident took place at around 1:10 p.m. on US-23 in the Virgie area of Pike County.

Troopers say 69-year-old Loretta Kiser of Pikeville was driving a vehicle that crossed the center and was struck by a Freightliner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.