Woman reported missing out of Ashland, Kentucky

Authorities say Emily Smith of Ashland Kentucky was last seen Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing single mother, last seen Thursday at 5 p.m.

Troopers are searching for missing 24-year-old Emily Smith. According to her father, her last known location was at the Bruce Apartments getting out of a taxi.

Smith is 5 foot 11, around 145 pounds with green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweats. Her family says she is a diabetic and requires medication.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 928-6421.