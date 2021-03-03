Woman’s body found along roadside in Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The body of a woman was found along a road in Martin County.

Troopers and Detectives Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post says they responded to the along River Front Road in Lovely just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March. 2.

KSP troopers say the initial investigation identified the body as April Brewer, 40, of Lovely. Troopers say the area where Brewer was located had been submerged due to recent flooding in the area.

Brewer’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. At this time, officials say no foul play is suspected.

The cause of death is still under investigation.