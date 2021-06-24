Young KY actors put together full ‘Cinderella’ production in just two weeks

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Summer is here, and some young, aspiring actors are making this summer a magical one.

“The theatre was lonely, it was sad, but it’s back to life now,” said Paramounts Arts Center summer camp co-director, Matthew Hammond. “Being able to bring them home again, that’s everything to me.”

After being closed for two years due to the pandemic, the Paramount Arts Center‘s summer production camp in Ashland, Kentucky is back in action.



“There are passions in life and for a lot of these kids their passion is theatre,” said Hammond. “It was heartbreaking during the pandemic because this is their place.”

While many plays can take anywhere from months to years of production, the staff and young actors involved in this camp will have a completed an hour and a half show in just two weeks.



“It’s amazing because I really went into this thinking this is my last year before I go off to college and no shows are promised,” said cast member, Tatum Rooker who will be playing Cinderella. “I could be spending my senior year without anything, so to actually be able to do something is just very thankful.”

This year, campers from ages 7 to 18 have come together to recreate “Cinderella” and they say they can’t wait to perform before a live audience again.



“It’s extra exciting this year since we’ve waited so long to finally be back in the building with all of our friends,” said cast member, Paige Fraley. “I think that makes this year more magical in a way.”

The cast has been hard at work with almost eight hours of rehearsal, and they make their stage big debut this Friday.



“When the magic comes together there is the cry moment,” said Hammond. “We realize that we put in a lot of work and it’s all them and it’s important to remember.”

