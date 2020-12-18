Kentucky’s previous spike in COVID-19 cases leads to record 54 reported deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – A previous spike in COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State has lead to Kentucky’s highest single day death toll since the pandemic began.

The state’s previous record of 38 deaths was reported Dec. 2.

“Our death report today is by far the most people that we’ve lost, and remember, that’s a reflection of where this virus was about three weeks ago, where it was trending,” said Gov. Beshear during today’s COVID-19 briefing. “I hope we don’t have another day like this, ever. These are 54 families that need our help and compassion and green lights. They also need us to do better.”

The Kentucky COVID-19 hotline, 800-722-5725, is now open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, for questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor noted this hotline cannot be used to schedule appointments for getting a vaccine; instead, it can be used to learn more about the safety of the vaccine. Gov. Beshear said he will continually update Kentuckians as the vaccine becomes more widely available.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,349

New deaths today: 54

Positivity rate: 8.45%

Total deaths: 2,316

Currently hospitalized: 1,817

Currently in ICU: 431

Currently on ventilator: 254