Kentucky’s race for governor drives voters to the polls

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) As the polls were getting ready to close at the Boyd County Middle School in Ashland the Boyd County Clerk was expecting a big voter turnout.

“I think it is the contested governor’s race that is bringing everyone out,” said Debbie Jones, Boyd County Clerk

Jones said Boyd County has about 39,000 registered voters, and county officials were expecting a 40 percent voter turnout, up from the original 30 percent prediction by the state.

In the Governor’s race incumbent Matt Bevin is facing off against Democratic challenger, and current Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Beshear’s support of teachers and unions earned him support from voters at the Boyd County Middle School polling location on Tuesday.

“I don’t think they (teachers) are treated right. They need pay raises, smaller class sizes. The definitely need extra help, and I’m all for the teaching,” said Sonya and Harold Stephens, Boyd County voters.

However, on Tuesday voters were also against Bevin for other reasons.

“He (Beshear) is a Kentuckian, Bevins is not. He is from up North. . . Northeast. He owns a house in Massachusetts, so I want somebody who is for our state,” said Ruth Martin, Boyd County Voters

Despite Martin’s strong support of Beshear her friend Sarah Fritz is for Bevin.

“Because he (Bevin) is against abortions, and if you have killed all those little ones you have killed the world,” said Fritz.

During the Primary Andy Beshear only received 299 votes, and his Democratic challenger Rocky Adkins received the majority (4,328) of the votes. It seemed on Tuesday that his supporters are now offering their support to Beshear.