Keyser man charged with arson and injuring firefighter

by: Joey Stipek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Keyser man has been charged in an arson fire which caused an injury to a firefighter.

Neil David Lambka allegedly set fire to a house in Keyser on March 5, 2020.  The Keyser Volunteer Fire Department responded and while working to extinguish the blaze, a Keyser firefighter was injured. The firefighter was treated by EMS at the scene.

Courtesy of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office

WV State Fire Marshal investigators, in coordination with the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, have charged Lambka with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime. 

Lambka is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

