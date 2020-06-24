Keyser man charged with arson and injuring firefighter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Keyser man has been charged in an arson fire which caused an injury to a firefighter.
Neil David Lambka allegedly set fire to a house in Keyser on March 5, 2020. The Keyser Volunteer Fire Department responded and while working to extinguish the blaze, a Keyser firefighter was injured. The firefighter was treated by EMS at the scene.
WV State Fire Marshal investigators, in coordination with the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, have charged Lambka with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime.
Lambka is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on unrelated charges.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Beshear plans 4 p.m. press briefing
- The clock is ticking: Local animal rescue fighting to stay open
- Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account
- Moms hope viral photo of sons spreads message of equality, friendship
- Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Eastern Sierra about 160 miles north of Los Angeles
- Gov. Justice, DHHR issue one time payment to foster care providers for COVID-19 response
- Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted tour Lordstown Motors, get first look at new pickup truck
- Man arrested after pursuit with infant in vehicle
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 46,759 cases 2,755 deaths
- University investigating student’s ‘unacceptable’ social media post